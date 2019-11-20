Teck Resources hires advisor to sell Peru mine stake - Reuters
Nov. 20, 2019 5:19 PM ETTeck Resources Limited (TECK)TECKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) has hired Barclays to sell the miner's 80% stake in the Zafranal copper asset in Peru, as it ramps up attempts to exit advanced projects and focus on its massive Chilean expansion, Reuters reports.
- Teck and its advisors are sounding out interest from mining firms already operating in Peru for the copper-gold project that could fetch as much as $500M, although the project would need at least another $1B before it can start production, according to the report.
- Teck has said it would move forward with its $4.7B Quebrada Blanca phase two copper project in Chile.