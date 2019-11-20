Universal to acquire FruitSmart
- Universal (NYSE:UVV) has an agreement to acquire Washington-based FruitSmart, an independent specialty fruit and vegetable ingredient processor.
- Precise terms weren't disclosed, but Universal plans to finance the deal with cash on hand and existing borrowing capacity.
- FruitSmart supplies a "broad set of juices, concentrates, blends, purees, fibers, seed and seed powders, and other value-added products" to food, beverage and flavor companies in the U.S. and abroad.
- Universal says the deal will be accretive to earnings the first fiscal year following closing; it has said businesses in adjacent industries could make up 10-20% of earnings in the next five years.