Universal to acquire FruitSmart

Nov. 20, 2019 5:21 PM ETUniversal Corporation (UVV)UVVBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Universal (NYSE:UVV) has an agreement to acquire Washington-based FruitSmart, an independent specialty fruit and vegetable ingredient processor.
  • Precise terms weren't disclosed, but Universal plans to finance the deal with cash on hand and existing borrowing capacity.
  • FruitSmart supplies a "broad set of juices, concentrates, blends, purees, fibers, seed and seed powders, and other value-added products" to food, beverage and flavor companies in the U.S. and abroad.
  • Universal says the deal will be accretive to earnings the first fiscal year following closing; it has said businesses in adjacent industries could make up 10-20% of earnings in the next five years.
