Nasdaq exec sees 'softer' IPO pipeline next year - Bloomberg

Nov. 20, 2019 5:25 PM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)NDAQBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Nelson Griggs, Nasdaq's (NASDAQ:NDAQ) executive vice president of corporate services and president of the listing venue, expects fewer initial public offerings next year and more interest in direct listings.
  • Election years tend to see 10%-20% fewer IPOs as companies avoid coming to the market in October and November, he said at a Bloomberg event.
  • "It feels a little softer to us right now than it did last year," he said. Also, investors are more focused on a company's "path to profitability."
  • Griggs said that he's received a lot of questions on direct listings during the past two months and expects that to translate to four to six direct listings next year.
