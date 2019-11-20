Nasdaq exec sees 'softer' IPO pipeline next year - Bloomberg
Nov. 20, 2019 5:25 PM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)NDAQBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Nelson Griggs, Nasdaq's (NASDAQ:NDAQ) executive vice president of corporate services and president of the listing venue, expects fewer initial public offerings next year and more interest in direct listings.
- Election years tend to see 10%-20% fewer IPOs as companies avoid coming to the market in October and November, he said at a Bloomberg event.
- "It feels a little softer to us right now than it did last year," he said. Also, investors are more focused on a company's "path to profitability."
- Griggs said that he's received a lot of questions on direct listings during the past two months and expects that to translate to four to six direct listings next year.