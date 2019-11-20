Bill supporting Hong Kong protests heads to Trump's desk

The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation supporting Hong Kong protests on Wednesday after the Senate unanimously approved the same bills.

The House approved a measure that seeks to protect human rights in Hong Kong with a vote of 417 to 1 and passed a second bill barring the export of certain munitions to Hong Kong policy by the same margin.

That puts President Trump in a dilemma. If he signs it, trade talks with China could fall apart. If he doesn't sign it, Congress has the support to override a veto.

ETFs: YINN, TDF, EWH, YANG, GXC, CYB, PGJ