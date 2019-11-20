Trump says China not 'stepping up' in talks, could exempt Apple from tariffs

Pres. Trump says he is "looking at" whether to exempt Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a coming round of tariffs on Chinese imports, adding, "We have to treat Apple on a somewhat similar basis as we treat Samsung."

Asked if a trade deal with China would be reached by the end of the year, Trump says "China would much rather make a trade deal than I would... I don't think they're stepping up to the level that I want."

Trump made the comments during a tour of an Apple assembly plant in Austin, Tex., with CEO Tim Cook.