Former Braskem CEO arrested on U.S. corruption charges

Former Braskem (NYSE:BAK) CEO José Carlos Grubisich was arrested today in New York for his alleged role in a scheme to divert $250M in company money into a secret slush fund used to pay bribes to government officials.

Grubisich, who served as CEO during 2002-08, was charged with money laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to violate anti-bribery and books-and-records provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

U.S. prosecutors say Grubisich and his unnamed co-conspirators created the slush fund through payments made from BAK's bank accounts in New York, Florida and Brazil.