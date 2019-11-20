Google adds new limits to political ad targeting

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) says it's updating its political ads policy, adding new limits on how its users can be targeted.

The company says it's "limiting election ads audience targeting to the following general categories: age, gender, and general location (postal code level)."

It says it's never allowed "granular microtargeting" of political ads; "In many countries, the targeting of political advertising is regulated and we comply with those laws." But it has offered basic political targeting to verified advertisers, such as serving ads based on public voter records and "general political affiliations (left-leaning, right-leaning, and independent)."

Under the new policy, political advertisers "can, of course, continue to do contextual targeting, such as serving ads to people reading or watching a story about, say, the economy."

The changes will roll out gradually, hitting the UK within a week (ahead of the general election) and the rest of the world starting Jan. 6.

It says "regardless of the cost or impact to spending," it believes the changes will promote confidence in digital political advertising and trust in electoral processes.

That's not happening in a vacuum; Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has recently moved to ban political advertising while Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has defended its stance on political ads. Earlier this month it was reported that Google was considering changes to its approach.