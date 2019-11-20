NetEase grows Q3 profits despite revenue miss

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is seeing choppy after-hours trade after its Q3 earnings missed low-end estimates for revenues.

Net revenues rose just 11.2% to 14.64B yuan (about $2.05B), and gross profit rose 8.9% to 7.87B yuan (about $1.1B).

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations rose 74%.

That led the company to declare a dividend of $7.59 per ADS for the quarter, it says.

Revenue by segment: Online game services, 11.53B yuan (up 11.5%); Youdao, 345.9M yuan (up 98.4%); Innovative businesses and others, 2.755B yuan (up 4.5%). After a change, the Innovative businesses segment now holds certain ad services and Yanxuan.

Conference call to come at 9 p.m. ET.

Press release