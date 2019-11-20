GE could win big engine deal from Emirates - report

The Emirates airline is said to be leaning towards using General Electric (NYSE:GE) engines for its Boeing 787 Dreamliner order, as Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF) struggles to implement a fix.

Emirates lowered its widebody order at the Dubai Airshow earlier today and now will take 30 787s and 126 777X jets - a net reduction of 40 planes from the original order - but the airline still must make a separate decision on which engine to use in its Dreamliners, and GE's GEnx engine could be the winner.

Rolls-Royce said earlier this month that it likely would not have the redesigned high-pressure blade for the Trent 1000 engine ready before H1 2021, after previously planning to introduce it in early 2020.

However, Emirates picked Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines for an order of 50 Airbus A350 widebody jets this week.