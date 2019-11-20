Petrobras to become world's largest oil producer by 2030 - Rystad

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is posed to become the world's largest oil producer among publicly listed companies by 2030, Rystad Energy says in a new report.

Brazil's biggest-ever oil auctions earlier this month were seen by most as a disappointment since it was bypassed by nearly all major global companies, but Rystad says PBR "could not have asked for a better outcome," as it gained nearly full control of more than 8B barrels of oil in the Buzios field.

To develop Buzios and other resources offshore Brazil, PBR seems set for a $70B offshore capital investment spree during 2020-25, solely on field development, the energy research firm says.

PBR already is the world's third largest publicly traded oil producer, reaching output of ~2.2M bbl/day, and Rystad predicts the company can boost the total by more than 1.3M bbl/day over the next decade.

Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) currently top the list over the world's largest public E&P companies.