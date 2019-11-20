Newly launched Sverdrup oilfield producing 300K-plus bbl/day, Equinor says

Equinor (EQNR +0.6%) says the giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield is producing at rates "well above" 300K bbl/day, just six weeks after its ahead-of-schedule startup.
EQNR tells S&P Global Platts that all eight of the production wells drilled before the 2.7B-barrel field started producing on Oct. 5 are now on stream.
The field is due to reach its phase one production capacity of 440K bbl/day by next summer, but EQNR's statement implies it is approaching that level already; a second phase of the project, due on stream in late 2022, is intended to boost output to 660K bbl/day.
In the 18 months prior to the Sverdrup startup, Norway had seen its oil production from other fields plunge due to natural decline and technical glitches.
