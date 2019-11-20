China bucks rest of world with surging coal power use - report

China has enough coal-fired power plants coming online to nearly match the entire capacity operating in the European Union, driving the continued expansion of global coal power, according to a research report from Global Energy Monitor.

China has 147.7 GW of coal plants either under construction or under suspension and likely to be resumed, nearly equivalent to the 150 GW of existing coal power capacity in the EU and more than the 105.2 GW of coal under construction in the rest of the world.

Countries outside of China reduced their total coal power capacity by 8.1 GW in the 18 months leading up to June 2019, while China increased its coal fleet by 42.9 GW during the period.

"China's proposed coal expansion is so far out of alignment with the Paris Agreement that it would put the necessary reductions in coal power out of reach, even if every other country were to completely eliminate its coal fleet," Global Energy Monitor says.

