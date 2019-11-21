Uber to audio-record rides for safety

Uber (NYSE:UBER) plans to record audio during rides in the U.S. as part of a new security feature, according to internal communications viewed by The Washington Post and confirmed by Uber.

The feature, which is first to be piloted in some Latin American cities next month, allows users to opt in to activate an audio recording on any trip or all trips.

Encrypted audio files will be sent to Uber’s customer support agents, though riders and drivers will not be able to listen to playback.