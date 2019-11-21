White House confirms meeting on vaping

Reports earlier this week suggested President Trump would delay a decision on vaping restrictions, though the White House just confirmed his meeting with the industry for tomorrow.

"The policy making process is not stalled—it continues to move forward," according to an official statement.

In September, the Trump administration said it planned to take off the market any e-cigarettes that weren't formulated to taste like tobacco, but has since decided to make an exception for menthol flavors.

