Kevin Keyes exits Annaly; CEO search underway

Annaly Capital Management's (NYSE:NLY) chairman, CEO, and president, Kevin Keyes, will leave the company by mutual agreement with the board.

Keyes is retiring from Annaly's external manager, Annaly Management Company and its affiliates; he'll be available for consultation during the transition.

Annaly's CFO Glenn Votek will serve as CEO and president on an interim basis. He has been elected to the board and will continue to serve as CFO.

In addition, the board is separating the roles of chair and CEO and naming independent director Thomas Hamilton to serve as chair.

Jonathan Green, formerly lead independent director, and Wellington Denahan, co-founder of Annaly, have been appointed vice chairs.