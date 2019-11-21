Macy's -5% after guiding low

Macy's (NYSE:M) heads lower after the company sets guidance below expectations.

Macy's sees FY20 sales growth of -2.5% to -2.0% vs prior guidance for around flat growth and -0.5% consensus. FY20 EPS of $2.57 to $2.77 is anticipated vs. a prior view for $2.85 to $3.05 and $2.80 consensus.

CEO update: "Our third quarter sales were impacted by the late arrival of cold weather, continued soft international tourism and weaker than anticipated performance in lower tier malls. We also experienced a temporary impact on our e-commerce business due in part to work on the site in preparation for the fourth quarter."

Shares of Macy's are down 4.88% premarket to $14.30 and are now off more than 50% for the year.

