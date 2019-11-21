Domino's enters 85th global market

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) announces the opening of its first store in the Czech Republic with a restaurant in Brno.

A company plans for a second location in Brno's city center, with additional locations planned for next year.

"Establishing ourselves in the Czech Republic provides an excellent opportunity for our brand to continue its global momentum," says Domino's exec Joe Jordan.

Domino's now operates in more than 85 markets worldwide, with more than half of its global retail sales coming from international stores.

