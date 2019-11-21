Americold Realty to buy Canadian cold storage business for $253M

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) agrees to acquire Nova Cold Logistics for C$337M (US$253M) from Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) and its institutional partners.
Separately, Americold has completed the acquisition of two cold storage facilities - one in Maryland and one in Pennsylvania - owned by MHW Group and exercised an option to purchase the underlying land for $54M.
Both acquisitions are immediately accretive on a leverage neutral basis.
The Nova Cold portfolio consists of three locations totaling 23.5M cubic feet and additional acreage for future expansions, located in Toronto, Calgary, and Halifax.
