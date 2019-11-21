AMD downgraded on valuation; shares -1.4%

Northland Securities cuts AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) from Outperform to Market Perform with a $36 target, a 12% downside. The company has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.

The firm says valuation has moved ahead of AMD's fundamentals.

Analyst Gus Richard writes that while shares will likely "melt up between now and the end of the year, we would not be chasing them."

Richard says AMD's expanded market share this year, but "incremental share gains get much more difficult" due to Intel incumbency.

On Tuesday, AMD shares closed at the highest level in 13 years after the company launched its 7nm GPU for workstations.

AMD shares are down 1.4% pre-market to $40.43.

Post updated with more details from the note.