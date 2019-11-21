BJ's Wholesale Club nudges higher after mixed quarter

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) reports comparable sales rose 1.1% (ex-fuel) in Q3 vs. +2.0% consensus.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 3.8% to $154.1M during the quarter. Operating margin rose 30 bps to 3.1% of sales during the quarter.

Looking ahead, the retailer anticipates full year sales of $12.9B vs. $12.9B to $13.2B consensus and adjusted EBITDA of $585M to $592M vs. $590M to $600M prior view and $585M consensus. EPS of $1.44 to $1.48 is anticipated vs. $1.42 to $1.50 prior view and $1.49 consensus.

Shares of BJ's are up 0.46% premarket to $26.05 on light volume.

