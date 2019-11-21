JPMorgan hits Cubic sidelines after mixed earnings

JPMorgan lowers Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from Overweight to Neutral and cuts the target from $78 to $67. The company has a Neutral Quant rating.

The firm notes that CUB's FY20 outlook "was lower than expected on an organic basis." Cubic is also missing its 2020 EBITDA targets due in part to increased investment activity.

JPMorgan is still optimistic on the company's long-term growth potential, but thinks shares will be range-bound until margin visibility improves.

