Molecular prices common and preferred share offering

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) prices its public offering of 6.0M common shares at $8.00 per share and 250 Series A convertible preferred shares at $8,000 per share, for expected gross proceeds of $50M.

Each share of Series A convertible preferred stock will be convertible into 1,000 common shares. Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 900,000 common shares.

Closing date is November 25.

Net proceeds will be used to fund: ongoing clinical studies; further preclinical development and drug discovery activities and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Shares are down 2% premarket.

