Kroger to keep it simple

Kroger (NYSE:KR) is getting back to the basics of selling groceries after initiating too many store projects and partnerships at once.

"It took us too long to do it. We put too many things on our stores to execute," notes CEO Rodney McMullen on the new strategy.

Kroger is firing off a new marketing campaign and some operational changes aimed at turning the focus back on the grocery products that generate about 75% of its sales.

Shares of Kroger are down 9.96% over the last 52 weeks.