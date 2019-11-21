S&P Global to buy ESG ratings unit from RobecoSAM

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) will acquire the ESG ratings business from RobecoSAM, which includes the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment, an annual evaluation of companies' sustainability practices.

The acquisition will add to S&P Global's position as a resource for environmental, social, and governance insights and products.

Deal is expected to close in Q1 2020; terms weren't disclosed.

The ESG ratings business is comprised of two units - one administering the SAM CSA for the purpose of issuing ESG ratings and a second that provides in-depth reports for companies seeking to understand their performance relative to their peers.

RobecoSAM is an affiliate of Robeco (OTC:RBEOF).