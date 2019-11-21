Seadrill posts steeper losses; Fredriksen to step down as Chairman

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) -0.8% pre-market after reporting a widening Q3 loss but one that exceeded the company's own guidance.

SDRL says Q3 adjusted EBITDA totaled $85M, beating its prior outlook of $70M-$75M; Q3 revenues rose 47% Y/Y to a higher than forecast $367M.

The company expects Q4 adjusted EBITDA of ~$40M, reflecting the further completion of legacy contracts and the West Saturn becoming idle.

SDRL says John Fredriksen has stepped down as Chairman, to be succeeded by Glen Ole Roedland, who has 25 years in the shipping and oil industries and currently heads the board at Prosafe SE.

"While I have now decided to spend less time on board seats, my close involvement and strong support of Seadrill will remain unchanged," Fredriksen says, adding he will continue to push for consolidation rig industry players.

SDRL has started discussions with its bank lenders on how to restructure the company's debt, which totaled $7.5B at the end of Q3, CEO Anton Dibowitz says.