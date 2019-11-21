Phio Pharma +51% premarket on expanding collaboration with Karolinska Institutet for RNAi immunotherapies

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) has expanded its research collaboration with the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden.

Both the companies have agreed to extend and expand the collaboration to research aimed at decreasing immune-inhibitory factors in the tumor micro-environment and/or arming T cell, NK cell, dendritic cells and macrophages to overcome tumor immunosuppression utilizing Phio Pharmaceuticals' INTASYL platform.

The focus of the expanded collaboration will include developing a pathway to the clinic and establishing the utility of Phio Pharmaceuticals' self-delivering RNAi in these therapeutic applications.