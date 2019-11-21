Anaplan +12% after beat-and-raise

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) gains 11.9% after reporting upside Q3 results.

Subscription revenue was up 46% Y/Y to $79.7M. Professional Services grew 27% to $9.72M.

Adjusted operating margin was -9.9% compared to -29.5% in last year's quarter.

Negative FCF was up 15% Y/Y to $19.9M.

Outlook: For Q4, PLAN sees revenue of $96.5-97.5M and an operating margin between -14 and -15%. FY20 sees $346-347M (was: $339-343M) and operating margin of -17% to -18% (was: -19.5% to -20.5%).

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.