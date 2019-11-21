Iovance +4.5% after new data on lifileucel melanoma study

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) jumps 4.5% in premarket trading after reporting 41% objective response rate in 42 patients in Cohort 2 of Phase 2 lifileucel metastatic melanoma study C-144-01 in patients who were primary refractory to prior anti-PD-1/L1 therapy.

Median duration of response wasn't reached as assessed by the investigator at 12 months of study follow-up for the primary refractory group.

An abstract with details of the analysis was accepted as a late-breaking poster at the 16th International Congress of the Society for Melanoma Research being held Nov. 20-22 in Salt Lake City.

71% of responders who are primary refractory to anti PD-1/L1 therapy remain on study.

