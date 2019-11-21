Seaspan to create new holding company, buys APR Energy in $750M deal

Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) unveils a reorganization to create a new holding company, Atlas Corp., which will be come SSW's new parent company.

SSW says the reorganization is intended to "advance strategic capital allocation initiatives and provide operational transparency."

The company also says it has agreed to acquire mobile power services company APR Energy in an all-stock deal valued at $750M including debt, for an expected equity value at closing of ~$425M.

Atlas shares will be issued to the sellers in the proposed acquisition at $11.10/share.