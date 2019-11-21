Biocept launches new liquid biopsy test

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) announces the commercial availability of its Target Selector pan-TRK assay for the detection of TRK proteins.

The company says a simple blood sample can help inform physicians on the potential presence of NTRK fusions, which are actionable biomarkers that can be used to qualify patients for treatment with TRK inhibitor therapies.

Biocept now offers 20 commercially available liquid biopsy assays, including two tumor-specific next generation sequencing panels that cover the most actionable genomic alterations for solid tumors.

Shares of BIOC are up 4.85% premarket.

Source: Press Release