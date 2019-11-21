UBS turns bearish on semi equipment names

UBS cuts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from Neutral to Sell. Peer KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) gets a two-notch downgrade from Buy to Sell.

Analyst Timothy Arcuri cites a "peaking" run-rate for some semi stocks.

Arcuri: "Foundry/logic is the most extended and vulnerable to these run-rate headwinds and memory WFE remains very healthy, but we nonetheless see downside for the entire group."

Targets: AMAT, $48 (20% downside); Lam, $240 (12% downside); KLA, $140 (19% downside).

AMAT, Lam, and KLA have Bullish average Sell Side ratings.

Applied Materials shares are down 2.4% pre-market to $58.23. Lam is down 2.9% to $266.20, and KLA falls 3% to $168.50.

Post updated with more details from the note.