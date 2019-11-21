Hepion Pharma soars after treatment prevents liver cirrhosis in test

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) +57.4% pre-market after saying its CRV431 anti-fibrotic agent prevented the development of liver cirrhosis in a highly aggressive, pre-clinical model of liver disease.

In the study, rats were administered thioacetamide for nine weeks to induce liver injury and fibrosis, in combination with either CRV431 or vehicle control for the entire study period.

HEPA says the study's findings are an important pre-clinical milestone for CRV431 "because thioacetamide administration to rats is recognized to produce among the most severe liver disease of all experimental models."

"Every fibrosis study that we have conducted thus far, whether in animals or in human liver slices, has demonstrated CRV431's strong anti-fibrotic activity, contributing to a body of preclinical efficacy data that complements our ongoing human clinical trials," the company says.