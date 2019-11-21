Berry Plastics reaffirms FY2020 outlook

Berry Plastics (NYSE:BERY) reports top line growth of 47% in Q4.
Consumer Packaging net sales was $1.82B.
Health, Hygiene, & Specialties net sales down 16.2% to $570M.
Engineered Materials net sales decreased 6.7% to $628M.
Gross margin rate down 20 bps to 16.8%.
SG&A expense rate fell 100 bps to 6.6%.
Adjusted operating margin rate slipped 80 bps to 9.5%.
Operating EBITDA up 43.6% to $497M.
FY2020 Guidance: Cash flow from operation: $1.4B; Adjusted free cash flow: $800M; Capex: $600M.
