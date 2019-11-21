Daré Bio +22% premarket on completing Microchips Bio acquisition

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) closes its acquisition of privately-held Microchips Biotech, Inc. a developer of an innovative, wireless, user-controlled drug delivery technology with potential utility across multiple therapeutic areas, including contraception.

Daré will issue an aggregate of ~3M common shares in exchange for the cash and equivalents of Microchips at closing.

Cheryl Blanchard, Ph.D., the former president and CEO of Microchips, joined Daré’s board of directors upon the closing of the merger.

Shares are up 22% premarket.

