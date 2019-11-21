Intel apologizes for CPU shipment delays

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares are down 0.5% following yesterday's after hours reveal that the company is still experiencing CPU product delays.

Key quote from INTC's open letter to customers: "Supply remains extremely tight in our PC business where we are operating with limited inventory buffers. This makes us less able to absorb the impact of any production variability, which we have experienced in the quarter. This has resulted in the shipment delays you are experiencing, which we appreciate is creating significant challenges for your business."