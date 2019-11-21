Trump wants Apple's help building 5G infrastructure

President Trump says he has asked Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook to help build 5G infrastructure in the United States.

Trump tweeted in praise of Apple: “They have it all - Money, Technology, Vision & Cook!”

Yesterday, Trump and Cook met at Apple's upcoming campus in Texas. During a joint assembly plant tour, Trump said he was looking into exempting Apple from the upcoming round of tariffs on Chinese goods.

The 5G ramp has been tied to China in U.S. politics. Congress has been considering legislation to give up to $1B to small and rural wireless providers to replace the network equipment from Huawei and ZTE, which lawmakers consider national security risks.