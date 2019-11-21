Nomura sees Macau resurrection next year

Nomura Instinet analyst Harry Curtis advises that Macau sector investors strap in for a rough ride in Q4.

"Although we are positive about the eventual resurrection of GGR growth in Macau in 2020, we believe that 4Q19 will be tough. Estimates for the most part are too high because VIP volumes in November are soft and December could be worse because of tighter security measures and access problems during President Xi’s visit. Moreover, the timing of CNY in January typically leads to softer December volumes," warns Curtis.

Macau GGR is seen falling 8% in Q4 as a 26% drop in the VIP segment is only partially offset by a 14% increase in the mass market segment.

Nomura keeps Buy ratings on MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), but lowers earnings estimates for the current fiscal year. Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is kept at Neutral as the firm waits for the Sands Cotai renovation disruption to finish. Looking ahead to 2020, Curtis reminds that a higher mix of mass market GGR will help lift operating margins and EBITDA.