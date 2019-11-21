Amarin chief talks in London

via TerraPharma

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) John Thero gets in a quick dig at Oppenheimer (who earlier this week called for 70% downside in the stock), noting the analyst never bothered to pick up the phone and talk to him before making the call. As for competition for Vascepa, Thero says other companies in that space have failed and trials still need to be completed.

Moving on, Thero says company attention can shortly turn to other products like combi-pill (AMR102), collaboration work with Mochida (MND-2119), and opportunities in Alzheimer's and NASH.