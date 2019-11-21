Sanofi weighing options for consumer healthcare unit - Reuters

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) +1.6% pre-market following a Reuters report that it is considering a joint venture, IPO or outright sale of its consumer healthcare unit.

A JV with a large peers would allow SNY to benefit from cost cuts and later reap a higher valuation in a possible eventual sale or IPO of the unit, according to the report, which says an IPO could be worth ~$30B.

Analysts have speculated over a possible divestment or spinoff of the consumer healthcare business, whose revenue rose 3% at constant exchange rates last year to €4.7B ($5.21B), arguing proceeds would enable SNY to invest more in internal research.