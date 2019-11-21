Franklin Resources names Jennifer Johnson CEO

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) names Jennifer M. Johnson president and CEO, succeeding current CEO Gregory E. Johnson, who will become executive chairman.

Both appointments become effective at the company's annual stockholders' meeting on Feb. 11, 2020.

Jennifer Johnson is currently president and chief operating officer; she joined the firm in 1988 and has been responsible for driving several key acquisitions and strategic investments, as well as the development of Franklin Templeton’s ETF business, launching a broad range of active, smart beta, and passive ETFs.