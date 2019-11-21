Nike makes hands-on investment in hands-free tech

Nike (NYSE:NKE) fires off a strategic investment in tech upstart HandsFree.

The partnership includes an intellectual property license, and extends the reach of HandsFree Labs' patented portfolio of Foot Activated Shoe Technology solutions, which allow consumers to step in and out of shoes without using their hands.

The current HandsFree Labs portfolio includes hands-free brand KIZIK, which is described as a brand of hands-free shoes that brings convenience and accessibility to casual, dress and outdoor shoes for men and women. The company is also launching a new brand of modern and fashion-forward athleisure footwear in early 2020.

Financial terms of the investment weren't disclosed.

Source: Press Release