Thyssenkrupp plans to scrap dividend as losses mount

Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) -13.6% in Frankfurt after moving to suspend dividend payments and warning of widening losses.

"We are leaving no stone unturned," new CEO Martina Merz says, as the company reported its net loss in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 had ballooned to €304M ($337M) from €62M in the previous year.

Merz says the company will cut more than 600 jobs at its struggling automotive plant division and slash the number of workers at its headquarters in Essen, Germany, by half.

Thyssenkrupp says its earnings performance for FY 2019-20 is uncertain but expects adjusted EBIT near this year's level of €802M ($890M), and forecasts net losses will be significantly worse in this fiscal year due to restructuring costs.

The company expects binding offers for its elevator unit in the next year and already has received indicative offers from strategic and financial investors, and says preparations for a possible IPO will be completed by the end of this year.