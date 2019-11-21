KBW sees EPS gains, antitrust hurdles in Schwab-Ameritrade deal

Charles Schwab's (SCHW +7.2% ) potential acquisition of TD Ameritrade (AMTD +16.1% ) stands to boost Schwab's EPS through better monetizaton of Ameritrade's sweep deposits and cost savings, but is likely to face significant antitrust hurdles, writes Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Kyle Voigt in a note to clients.

Preliminary math, assuming an all-equity transaction, "could equate to 10%-15% EPS accretion for SCHW" and "potentially migrating higher over a longer period of time."

Notes that if Schwab eventually sweeps all of AMTD's deposits into its bank, it would earn at least 200 basis points spread instead of AMTD's 150 bps currently.

Will face antitrust hurdles in that KBW estimates Schwab has ~50% of RIA custody assets and AMTD may have ~15%-20% market share.

Sees E*Trade "down meaningfully" as Ameritrade and Schwab were the most likely acquirers for that business.

Previously: TD Ameritrade soars on Schwab buyout report (Nov. 21)