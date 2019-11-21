Banks cautious on SoftBank lending - NAR

Banks aren't eager to give SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) a new loan to help save WeWork (WE), according to Nikkei Asian Review sources.

Mizuho Bank, SoftBank's main lender, is leading talks on a joint financing worth $2.8B.

MUFG Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking are more cautious, suggesting retrenchment and asset sales to rescue WeWork.

An anonymous banking exec to NAR: "We cannot keep increasing loans forever."

Mizuho exec to NAR: "It's not like we have more headroom before reaching the credit limit, but we need to devise a way to do it."