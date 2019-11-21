Inter Parfums -6% after guidance disappoints

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) sinks after setting initial FY20 revenue guidance at ~$742M vs. $765M consensus.

IPAR's outlook: "Our initial 2020 net sales guidance implies a 4.2% year-over-year increase based upon our 2019 net sales guidance of $712M. In constant dollars, the increase in net sales would approximate 4.9%, with the continued strength of the dollar slightly understating the growth of our business. Since over 45% of net sales of our European operations are denominated in U.S. dollars, while almost all associated costs are incurred in euro, the strong U.S. dollar has a favorable impact on gross margin. Thus, we look for 2020 net income per diluted share to increase 5.3% as compared to $1.90, our 2019 estimate. As the year unfolds and we have greater visibility, we will update our 2020 guidance as appropriate."