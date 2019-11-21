Stocks tick lower as investors parse trade headlines

Stocks edge into the red in early trade as news reports on U.S.-China trade continue to bounce back and forth; Dow -0.2% , S&P and Nasdaq -0.1% .

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He reportedly is "cautiously optimistic" about a deal, the South China Morning Post says the Dec. 15 tariffs could be delayed even if a deal is not yet signed, and WSJ reports China extended an invitation last weekend to U.S. negotiators to come to Beijing for more talks.

"The U.S. and China don't know what they want to do on a trade deal," says Randy Frederick, VP of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. "Every single day it's something different. They're close to a deal, then they're not close to a deal."

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.6% and France's CAC -0.1% while Germany's DAX +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.3% .

In U.S. corporate news, Charles Schwab ( +6.6% ) reportedly is in talks to acquire TD Ameritrade ( +14.8% ) for $26B.

Energy ( +0.8% ) leads the early S&P sector standings while real estate ( -0.5% ) lags, but nine of the 11 sectors trade close to their flatlines.

U.S. Treasury prices have reversed course and are now lower, lifting both the two-year and 10-year yields 3 bps higher to 1.60% and 1.77%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 97.85.

WTI crude oil +1.3% to $57.78/bbl, extending yesterday's gains.

Still ahead: leading economic indicators, existing home sales