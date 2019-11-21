Bernstein boosts Disney target on streaming debut

Bernstein is making no bones about the early subscriber success of Disney Plus (DIS), boosting its price target on the stock.

Hitting 10M subscribers in one day is "astounding, no matter how many of them were promotional," analyst Todd Juenger says.

Echoing Rosenblatt's reaction, Juenger said the previous debate was whether Disney would get to 10M subs in the first year. But "we have already expected the shape of the adoption curve to be steeper than usual," with many interested customers already signed up.

He's maintaining a Market Perform rating and raising price target to $137 from $131, vs. current price of $146.98.