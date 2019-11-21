JPMorgan sees GM asking for billions from Fiat

JPMorgan is out with analysis on the industry-rocking lawsuit filed by General Motors (GM -0.1% ) against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU +0.1% ).

Analyst Ryan Brinkman says the timing of the filing of the lawsuit is believed to be related to a soon to expire statute of limitations and late-breaking developments in the DOJ's criminal investigation.

Brinkman says there is reason to believe GM could ask for at least $6B in damages and could seek as much as $15B using one approach to calculating labor cost damages. He thinks eventually investors could snap up GM shares as more details on the lawsuit emerge.

JPMorgan keeps an Overweight rating on GM and price target of $47. The firm arrives at the PT by applying a 3.25X target EV/EBITDAPO multiple to the 2021 EBITDAPO estimate. For now, a Fiat settlement or damage award is not factored in.

