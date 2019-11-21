Exxon to step up asset sales with sweeping $25B plan - Reuters

Exxon Mobil (XOM +1.6% ) is accelerating its biggest asset sale in decades with plans to divest as much as $25B of oil and gas fields in Europe, Asia and Africa, Reuters reports.

XOM has drawn up an extensive list of assets from at least 11 countries it wants to sell that would easily exceed its current $15B disposal target for 2021, according to the report.

The expanded plan would see XOM effectively exiting its upstream oil and gas operations in Europe, selling out of the U.K. North Sea, Germany and Romania, and a significant reduction of operations in Southeast Asia with the sale of its assets in Indonesia and Malaysia.

XOM has been facing growing pressure from investors to free up cash as it plans to increase spending for new developments in Guyana, Mozambique, Papua New Guinea and the U.S.