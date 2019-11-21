Dish gains on report of talks with Amazon

Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) has a boost this morning following a CTFN report that the company has engaged in talks with Amazon.com (AMZN -0.4%), for unclear reasons.
The service cited a pair of sources pointing to recent talks -- which may be about carriage renewal fees since it might be too early for Dish to be gathering funds for a network buildout considering the Sprint/T-Mobile merger is yet to be closed.
Dish shares have come off a spike to gain 0.9% today; after a summer drop, shares are up 11.9% over the past quarter. They're up 42.1% YTD.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on DISH